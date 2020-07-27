Lansing — The group collecting petitions to limit Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers is primarily being funded by a nonprofit that doesn't have to disclose its donors.

Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a Lansing-based organization with ties to Senate Republicans, gave $660,200 to Unlock Michigan from June 9 through July 20, according to a new campaign finance report. Unlock Michigan is the ballot committee that wants to repeal a 1945 law that allows the governor to declare a state of emergency and keep the declaration in place without input or approval from the Legislature.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her morning coronavirus pandemic address via livestream on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Photo: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

The emergency declaration is what allows a governor to take unilateral actions, such as requiring masks to be worn in public spaces or issuing a stay-at-home order. The group needs to collect more than 340,000 signatures to initiate the repeal, which Whitmer couldn't veto if the GOP-controlled Legislature approved.

Unlock Michigan's supporters argue that elected lawmakers should have a role in the state's decision-making process during the pandemic. Whitmer, a Democrat, has countered that any attempt to limit her powers during the crisis is "irresponsible, dangerous and foolish."

Unlock Michigan released its first campaign finance disclosure on Monday. Of the $765,024 the group raised through July 20, 86% of the money came from Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, which spent about $1.1 million backing GOP Michigan Senate candidates in 2018, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

The organization's board has also featured employees of a consulting firm that works with Senate Republicans. The nonprofit is also listed at the same address as the consulting firm in Lansing, according to the disclosures.

Under Michigan law, ballot proposal committees, like Unlock Michigan, can receive money from corporate donors and unions, including nonprofits that raise their funds from elsewhere. The chain of giving effectively conceals the original source of the money.

"Unlock Michigan fully complies with all campaign finance disclosure requirements," said Fred Wszolek, the committee's spokesman. "As of this morning we have more than 1,000 individual contributors and more than 40,000 grassroots activists involved in signature collection."

He added, "Unlock Michigan does not control the reporting requirements."

Unlock Michigan reported 859 individual contributions on its new report, which covered a period from June 1, when the committee formed, through July 20. The committee also reported spending $300,000 on printing and circulating petitions on June 25 and about $89,000 on digital advertising.

A ballot committee called Unlock Michigan that wants to repeal a state law that gives the governor emergency powers formed on June 1, 2020. (Photo: Unlock Michigan)

The only other donors that gave more than $1,000 to the effort were Dearborn-based Edward C. Levy Co., an asphalt and concrete company, which gave $30,000, and Robert Thompson, president of McCoig Holdings, a concrete supplier.

But Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility was easily the largest financial supporter. The nonprofit organization formed in 2010, according to state business records.

Over the years, its board has featured Republican political consultants. For 2019, Heather Lombardini was listed as the organization's president.Lombardini is also president and managing partner of the Lansing political consulting arm of the national public relations firm Lambert, according to the company's website.

Lambert is a consulting firm with clients that include Michigan Senate Republicans. The Senate Republican Campaign Committee reported paying Lambert $28,000 for consulting services from Jan. 1 through April 20, according to campaign finance disclosures.

An attorney for Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility didn't immediately return a request for comment.

In May, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, called a petition drive to limit Whitmer's emergency powers "probably the No. 1 priority." Last month Shirkey's spokeswoman,Amber McCann, said the majority leader is "generally supportive" of Unlock Michigan's effort.

