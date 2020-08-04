Democrats Megan McAllister and Kelly Breen were in a tight race Tuesday while Chase Turner was ahead among Republicans in what is considered an Oakland County state House battleground going into the fall election.

With 35% of precincts reporting in Tuesday's primary, McAllister had 51.5% of the vote with Breen at 48.5% in unofficial results in the race for state House District 38, which includes Novi, South Lyon, Lyon Township and Walled Lake.

Megan McAllister (Photo: Facebook)

The winner in the November general election replaces term-limited state Rep. Kathy Crawford, R-Novi.

The 38th House District has turned into a new swing district in what was once reliably Republican territory in Oakland County. Crawford narrowly defeated Democrat Kelly Breen by a little more than a percentage point, 49.4% to 48.1%, in the 2018 campaign.

President Donald Trump has turned districts with highly educated voters into new battlegrounds.

Breen, an attorney and Novi City Council member, is running again for a chance to try to flip the district. McAllister is a small business owner in marketing and sales from Novi who is running for her first political office.

Three Republicans also are running for a chance at the seat. In early results, Turner, was leading in the Republican primary with 64% of the vote.

Chase Turner (Photo: Facebook)

Turner of Northville ran a close race against Crawford in the 2018 primary, and works at his family-owned marketing company. Also running was Sreenivas Cherukuri of Novi, who is an engineer, and had 21% of the vote, and Krista Spencer of Novi, who is a nurse, followed with 15%.

In early unofficial results, Samantha Steckloff was leading in the Democratic primary for state House District 37 in Oakland County.

With 18% of precincts reporting, Steckloff had 49.9% of the vote with Michael Bridges at 31.5% and Randy Bruce 18.7%.

The three Democrats ran to replace House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, who is prevented by term limits from running for reelection. District 37 covers Farmington and Farmington Hills. The three Democrats who are running are all City Council members in Farmington Hills.

Kelly Breen, D-Novi (Photo: Campaign photo)

Farmington Hills residents Bridges, Bruce and Steckloff ran for the chance to go up against Republican Mitch Swoboda of Farmington Hills, who was unopposed in his primary.

The Oakland County district was at one point considered a swing seat but has become reliably Democratic. Greig defeated Swoboda 67% to 33% in 2018.

Bridges is Farmington Hills' first African American council member and has been on the council for 12 years. Bruce has been on the council for 16 years and is a rehab psychologist. Steckloff has been on the council for six years and is the daughter of former state Rep. Vickie Barnett, D-Farmington Hills, who used to represent the district.

Oak Park Council member Regina Weiss was leading in the Democratic primary for state House District 27 in Oakland County.

With 61% of precincts reporting Weiss had 48% of the vote followed by Kevin Kresch, with 17%, and Crystal Bailey with 11%, in unofficial results.

The winner replaces the term-limited state Rep. Robert Wittenberg, D-Huntington Woods, now running for Oakland County treasurer. The district includes the cities of Berkley, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Oak Park and Pleasant Ridge as well as Royal Oak Township.

Running were Kresch of Hazel Park; Robert Lathrop of Berkley; Matt Stoel of Berkley, a school social worker; Dan Tuck of Hazel Park; Martin C. Tutwiler of Oak Park; Oak Park City Council member and teacher Weiss, 34, Oak Park; Kelli Williams of Oak Park; and Bailey of Oak Park.

Elizabeth Goss of Pleasant Ridge is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination.

Barb Anness was leading in the Democratic primary for the Rochester area state House District 45 in Oakland County, according to unofficial early results.

With 10% of precincts reporting, Anness had 55% of the vote, followed by Brendan Johnson with 45%.

Anness of Rochester Hills is a Rochester Community Schools board member and Johnson of Rochester was a national security analyst for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.

In November, the Democratic primary victor faces Republican Mark Tisdel of Rochester Hills, who ran unopposed.

The November general election winner would replace Republican Rep. Michael Webber of Rochester Hills, who is term-limited.

The district covers the southwest part of Oakland Township, Rochester and Rochester Hills.

