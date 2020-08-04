At least three Detroit polling location were delayed opening Tuesday morning and several others were short-staffed due to last minute cancellations among election workers, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

Benson's office deployed roughly 35 workers to those locations and Northwest Unity Baptist Church, Cooke School and Dixon Academy were able to open before or by 9 a.m. Tuesday, said Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Benson's office.

One other voting location in Flint delayed opening because of short staffing, Rollow said. The state sent six workers to help there.

Polls were supposed to open at 7 a.m.

Buy Photo Voting official Madeline Slaughter hands a ballot to a voter at the 5th precinct on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Rollow said the 35 extra workers were among the roughly 6,500 people recruited and deployed by the state for the first time this year to help with an anticipated shortage of election workers, many of whom were of an age considered high risk for the coronavirus.

"This is in direct relation to the pandemic and in direct relation to the high number of AV (absentee voter) ballots,” Rollow said.

Also in Detroit, some voters reported they hadn't been alerted until Monday that their polling locations had changed, Rollow said.

The change in about a dozen Detroit locations actually took place about a month ago, when the owners of various buildings usually used for voting rescinded use of the location because of fears related to the coronavirus, Rollow said.

When Benson's office learned that some voters didn't receive notice until Monday of the changes, state election officials asked Clerk Janice Winfrey's office to put up signs at the old locations explaining the change, Rollow said.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, clerks across the state had received nearly 1.5 million absentee ballots back after issuing more than 2 million, Rollow said.

The returns so far represent a roughly 72% return rate statewide.

The 1.48 million absentee ballots received as of Tuesday morning significantly outstrips the roughly 484,000 absentee ballots received in the August 2016 primary and surpasses the 1.27 million absentee ballots received in the November 2016 presidential election.

Benson has warned the increase in absentee ballots, which clerks are unable to process before 7 a.m. on election day, could keep clerks working through the night and delay results by one to two days.

Absentee ballots usually take more time to process because of the time it takes to verify the signature on the envelope, open the envelope and feed the ballot through the tabulator.

Several clerks contacted by The News last week seemed optimistic that they would be able to process the ballots for timely results.

The cities with the largest absentee hauls as of Monday include Detroit, where 104,322 absentee ballots were issued and 64,400 were received; Grand Rapids, where 35,734 absentee ballots were issued and 22,159 received; and Ann Arbor, where 35,101 ballots were issued and 22,178 were received.

Clinton and Canton townships and the cities of Livonia, Sterling Heights, Warren, Farmington Hills and Lansing also ranked among the top 10 for absentee ballot requests and returns as of Monday night.

Clerks throughout the state were reporting relatively smooth operations Tuesday morning, with fewer people at the polls and more voting by absentee, Rollow said.

"We haven’t heard of lines anywhere," Rollow said. "We’re expecting there will be fewer people everywhere.”

