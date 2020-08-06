Lansing — Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, said Thursday that political questions over whether to "fund the police" are "an embarrassment."

Chatfield, R-Levering, the top lawmaker in the Michigan House and a surrogate for President Donald Trump, noted that law enforcement funding falls under his purview and it will not be "defunded" — usually defined as the elimination of funding — or "decreased." The speaker made the comments during a call with the press on behalf of Trump's campaign.

"The fact that the question of whether or not we want to fund our police has become a political question is an embarrassment," Chatfield said.

"You can mark my words: We will do all we can to fund public safety to the best of our ability," he added later.

The Trump campaign has focused in recent weeks on a "law and order" message, criticizing some Democrats' push to reform law enforcement strategies and funding amid national protests against police brutality. The killing of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 ignited the demonstrations.

On Thursday, Chatfield, former GOP Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy slammed the idea of "defunding" the police during a Michigan press call.

In response, the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, referred a reporter to a June 10 opinion piece in USA Today in which Biden said he didn't support "defunding the police."

"While I do not believe federal dollars should go to police departments violating people’s rights or turning to violence as the first resort, I do not support defunding police," Biden wrote. "The better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms."

But Chatfield argued that Biden had been pandering to the "progressive left." And Schuette, who unsuccessfully ran for governor against Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in 2018, said law enforcement groups support Trump and redirecting funds away from police agencies makes America less safe.

“There doesn’t need to be less funding for law enforcement. There needs to be more funding for law enforcement,” Murphy said.

Murphy said additional funding would allow law enforcement officers to be more present in communities and to engage residents on a "positive level." He also dismissed the idea of decreasing legal immunity for officers.

“If you think that there are issues now with force and excessive force .. wait until law enforcement becomes the job of last resort," Murphy said.

Gov. Whitmer, who is among the women under consideration by Biden to be his running mate, said in June she supports the “spirit” of efforts to defund the police. Her office later clarified that her comments didn't indicate support for eliminating funding for law enforcement.

State budgets are overwhelmingly focused on law enforcement and criminal justice, Whitmer told The Root, an African-American-oriented online publication, but they should be focused on education, health care, skills training, public transit and “leveling the playing field.”

“If you do all those other things, you don’t need all the money going to the police departments,” Whitmer said. “So yeah, the spirit of it, I do support that spirit.

The GOP-controlled Michigan House, which Chatfield leads, passed a resolution in June to discourage local governments from "defunding" law enforcement. More than a dozen Democrats joined Republicans in support of the resolution, including House Democratic Leader, Rep. Christine Greig of Farmington Hills.

The purpose of the "defund the police" push was not to “zero out” police budgets, but to redistribute some funding to other priorities such as mental health, Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit, said at the time.

