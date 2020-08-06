Roughly 2.5 million people voted in Tuesday's primary, pushing it past the previous primary record of 2.2 million in August 2018.

Nearly 1.6 million absentee ballots made up more than 60% of the ballots cast, an absentee haul that surpassed Michigan's prior record of 1.27 million absentee ballots cast in the November 2016 presidential election.

Lea Nelson, a polling inspector at Henry Ford High School, sanitizes a table after a voter left. (Photo: Jasmin Barmore)

"What August showed is we can hold safe, accessible and secure elections in the midst of a pandemic," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday.

Voter approval of Proposal 3 in 2018 ushered in no-reason absentee voting, but Michigan's increased use of the option was accelerated this year amid the coronavirus pandemic when Benson mailed absentee ballot applications to all of the state's 7.7 million qualified voters.

The decision was meant to foster more mail-in voting and decrease the risk of exposure through in-person voting. But some Republican lawmakers, including former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, have criticized the effort as not having proper checks and balances because some of the applications went to households where people have moved or died.

Benson expects the number of absentee ballots cast to increase to about 2.4 million in November, based on the number of absentee ballots that have already been requested and those already listed on the permanent absentee list.

Four counties — Wayne, Oakland, Genesee and Ingham — were still counting ballots well into Wednesday, Benson said. Wayne County, the state's largest, finished up at the end of the day, she said.

Preliminary tallies indicate that at least 10,000 ballots were rejected during the primary election count. Officials are working to discern the reasons for the rejections — whether it was a late absentee ballot arrival, an absentee signature that didn't match what was on file or a crossover vote in which an individual improperly voted for candidates from both parties in the primary section of the ballot.

"There are a few more variables that we are waiting to work out," Benson said.

The first-term Democrat urged legislators to change election law to allow clerks to start the processing of ballots before Election Day without counting them, require them to call the voter if an absentee signature didn't match, and allow ballots to be counted if postmarked before Election Day and received within two days after the election.

"If there’s no change in the law, it will likely be well into Friday or even the weekend before we can get full results" for the November presidential election, Benson said.

The secretary of state also plans to request $15 million more in federal funding to hire more election workers, purchase more high speed tabulators and acquire more personal protection supplies.

"We need to be able to hire more people to work our elections this fall and to do so under enormously challenging circumstances," Benson said.

