Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision, according to the Associated Press.

Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the AP because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his shortlist of possible running mates.

Two well-known Democrats in late July told The Detroit News that Biden's campaign had vetted Whitmer as a potential running mate. At the time, Southfield attorney Barry Goodman, a member of both Whitmer and Biden’s finance teams, said his understanding was that the first-term governor went through a "full vetting."

Flight records show a chartered flight left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. Sunday and returned at 11:16 p.m.

Whitmer, 48, an attorney and a former state lawmaker who was elected governor in 2018, has been the national spotlight since March as she's taken aggressive action to combat COVID-19. Her criticism of the federal response has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who referred to her as "the woman from Michigan" in March.

In recent weeks, Democratic insiders had said Whitmer had been fully vetted as a potential running mate. Supporters stressed her high approval ratings and rise in the national spotlight since the COVID-19 ravaged the state this spring.

The governor’s office declined to confirm or deny the trip.

“We don’t discuss her personal schedule,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment.

