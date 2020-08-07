Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit received about $17,500 from her campaign after she was elected in 2018 that violated federal election laws, but the violation is "one of bad timing and not ill intent," according to a U.S. House Ethics Committee report released Friday.

The bipartisan committee ordered her to return $10,800 of the $17,500 to her campaign to account for the portion she received from the campaign after she had been elected to Congress.

"The committee did not find that she sought to unjustly enrich herself by receiving the campaign funds at issue," the U.S. House Committee on Ethics wrote Friday.

The congresswoman is happy the committee decided against sanctions and recognized her "good faith efforts to comply with applicable laws and regulations," Tlaib's office said Friday.

“Rep. Tlaib hopes the Federal Election Commission will issue updated guidance clarifying the regulations regarding candidate salaries to allow more working-class candidates to run for Congress," Tlaib's office said in a statement.

The report comes three days after a bitter primary re-election fight between Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. Tlaib won 66% to 34% and was endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

The Friday order related to a 2019 complaint alleging the Detroit Democrat took payments from her campaign after the Nov. 6, 2018, election but before she took office.

Candidates under federal regulations can receive salary payments from their own campaign, but they must be for work performed through the date of the election.

The committee on Friday noted the payments Tlaib received during her campaign were "well below the legal threshold for the maximum amount of salary she was eligible to receive." Still, Tlaib has a year from Friday to repay the $10,800 paid to her from the date of the report.

