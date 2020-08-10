A Lake Orion General Motors union worker will be one of several people to address supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid at next week's Democratic National Convention.

United Auto Worker member Gerald Lang, who is a team leader at GM's Lake Orion assembly plant, will speak about the need for a president "who will fight for workers like him, so that American workers build American cars in America," a statement from convention organizers said.

Buy Photo A battery-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV makes its way down the assembly line at General Motors' Lake Orion Assembly assembly plant. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Among the speakers featured during the convention will be a Pennsylvania farmer, a Florida paramedic, a bilingual teacher in Wisconsin, supporters of the Affordable Care Act, an Indiana mother whose son's shooting made her advocate for gun control and an Atlanta bus driver.

The emphasis on everyday voters during the Aug. 17-20 convention seeks "to ensure that all Americans see themselves reflected in what they are viewing," Convention Program Executive Stephanie Cutter said in a statement announcing the speakers.

“These are the stories of the millions of working Americans that are struggling in the Trump recession, and as a result of Trump's complete mismanagement of the COVID crisis," Cutter said. "Like the overwhelming majority of the American people, they are looking for a steady, experienced leader who is fighting for them, not for himself or for those at the top.”

The selection of Lang as a speaker comes as Biden's campaign criticizes President Donald Trump's handling of auto jobs. Biden, who was involved in the 2009 auto bailout, has said he plans to create 1 million auto supply chain, auto manufacturing and auto infrastructure jobs.

Trump made inroads among traditional Democratic rank-and-file union workers in 2016 to win Michigan, including in Macomb County. The UAW endorsed Biden in April just as it backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

