Lansing — The Michigan Senate is considering a rare Saturday session this weekend, which could be the chamber's first meeting since one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

The GOP-controlled Senate, which usually meets on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, is considering holding session Saturday as it weighs scheduling conflicts and a Republican plan for reopening schools this fall. Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Senate Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, confirmed Monday that a Saturday session day is being considered.

The Houseapproved the so-called "Return to Learn" plan in July. It would ensure districts offer in-person instruction for younger students while expanding access to electronic learning. It's been opposed by Democrats and would need Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature to become law, which is unlikely.

For many districts in Michigan, school begins in less than a month, and the Senate's only currently scheduled session before the end of August is Wednesday.

But that meeting is in jeopardy after state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, found out he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2. Barrett's positive result spurred other senators to seek testing, and both the House and Senate canceled committee meetings last week.

Barrett remains the only senator who has publicly revealed testing positive for COVID-19. Democratic House State Reps. Tyrone Carter and Karen Whitsett of Detroit got infected and recovered early in the pandemic, while State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died March 29 from an illness his family believed was linked to the coronavirus.

The Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, which features House and Senate members, is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

