Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has passed over first-term Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and instead chose U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California to be the first Black woman for a major party's vice presidential running mate.

The announcement by the Biden campaign on its website came after the former vice president's advisers spent weeks debating a short list of women, including four women of color, after he pledged this spring to choose a female vice president.

Biden decided against picking Whitmer, a battleground state executive who has drawn praise for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president, Michigan's governor and Harris appeared together at a March 9 campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit before Biden defeated U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont the next day in the Michigan presidential primary.

"I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack," Whitmer tweeted Tuesday after the announcement.

Whitmer, 48, an attorney and a former state lawmaker who was elected governor in 2018, has been the national spotlight since March as she's taken aggressive action to combat COVID-19. Her criticism of the federal response has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who derisively referred to her as "the woman from Michigan" in March.

Media attention also focused recently on other potential vice presidential hopefuls, including Harris and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

Whitmer was passed over after pressure built within the Democratic Party to select an African-American woman as police brutality and racial equality emerged as national issues in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Some of Michigan's Democratic Black elected officials said this week Biden needs to pick an African American woman, citing a handful of Black female contenders for the job and the heavy support the former vice president received from Black voters in the primaries.

It's important for Michigan to keep Whitmer as its governor to continue her administration's work, said state Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, who argued that failing to select a Black woman for the vice presidential nomination would be "a slap in the face" that might alienate some voters.

In recent weeks, Democratic insiders had said Whitmer had been fully vetted as a potential running mate and she met with Biden on Aug. 2 in Delaware. Supporters stressed her high approval ratings and rise in the national spotlight since the COVID-19 ravaged the state this spring.

Whitmer, who is a national co-chair of the former vice president's campaign, leads a state that's key to Biden's chances this fall. Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

Some Democrats have been skeptical of a Whitmer nomination because it would require her to spend time campaigning as she leads a state that is fighting COVID-19.

Some in the party also have noted Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who have become governor if Whitmer were tapped for vice president and Biden won, was relatively untested as a headline candidate. He narrowly lost a race for Detroit city clerk to incumbent Janice Winfrey in 2017.

Whitmer in April praised Biden for committing to pick a woman to be his running mate, but told MSNBC at the time, "it's not going to be me."

"I think it's important that he has a woman running mate, to be honest. I think that there are a lot of phenomenal potential running mates for him," Whitmer said.

Whitmer's rise in national politics

Whitmer has surged into the national spotlight after winning a competitive governor's race in 2018. She is a former interim Ingham County prosecutor who served a combined 14 years in the Michigan House and Senate before defeating Republican then-Attorney General Bill Schuette two years ago for the governorship by 9.5 percentage points.

Running with a slogan of "fix the damn roads," Whitmer defeated Schuette in a year when Democrats made gains in the Michigan House and Senate and took back the governor's office, attorney general's office and secretary of state post from Republicans.

In 2019, she struggled to make good on her promise to improve the state's crumbling roads. She proposed a 45-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase that was opposed by GOP leaders and effectively died in late August when House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, declared Whitmer's tax plan an “extreme” that likely wouldn't happen.

But Whitmer drew headlines for signing bipartisan legislation to overhaul the state's auto insurance system — a change that had eluded lawmakers for 40 years — and for making Michigan the first state to declare a ban on flavored vaping products. The ban was halted by the courts amid a challenge from vape shop owners.

In January, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, picked Whitmer to give the Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address. She gave her Feb. 4 speech from East Lansing High School, the schools her two daughters were attending at the time.

About a month later, Whitmer formally endorsed Biden for president, became one of his national campaign co-chais and stumped with him in Michigan on March 9 — the day before Michigan's presidential primary. Biden scored a decisive victory on March 10 over Sanders in Michigan, and the state confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.

Michigan was among the states hardest hit by the virus in March and April. But Whitmer responded aggressively, closing down the K-12 school buildings on March 12 and issuing a stay-at-home order on March 23.

While Whitmer's moves drew praise from health experts, Republican lawmakers slammed her, arguing she overstepped her authority by using emergency powers to issue orders without their input. They challenged her use of two state laws to declare emergencies in court, a legal battle that's ongoing.

Whitmer's restrictions also drew protesters to the state Capitol on multiple occasions for large demonstrations. After a protest on April 30 that saw hundreds of demonstrators chanting outside the Michigan House chamber, Trump tweeted that Whitmer should give "a little" to "put out the fire."

The pandemic appeared to help raise Whitmer's profile and fuel a bid for higher office.

From March 15 to May 17, Michigan's governor made more appearances on national Sunday morning television news shows than any other politician, according to a Detroit News review of weekly Associated Press reports. With nine appearances, Whitmer tied White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, for the most televised interviews.

Whitmer has argued that her every appearance has benefited the state by attracting offers of help with the COVID-19 response and helping educate people about the seriousness of the virus.

The heavy dose of media exposure — from a stop on ABC's "The View" to the cover of Newsweek to a 7,000-word profile in Politico — followed the temporary hiring of Chris Meagher, former press secretary for Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign who now works at the Democratic National Committee.

The governor has also faced heavy Republican criticism over her handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Whitmer decided to care for elderly individuals with COVID-19 inside isolated areas of existing nursing homes instead of setting up separate facilities to care for them.

Republicans and some Democrats have said the policy and problems getting personal protective equipment inside nursing homes have helped the virus spread among vulnerable populations. About one-third of Michigan COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents, according to state data.

But the governor's politics have earned applause from public health experts such as Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

"I think the governor has taken a lot of pressure from people who are not thinking about this very smartly," Jha said in May. "And I think she’s really held strong and done what’s good for the people of Michigan.”

