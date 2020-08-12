Trump donated to ‘meanest’ Kamala Harris in 2011, 2013

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump donated to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2011 and 2013.

Trump called Harris the “meanest” and “most horrible” senator when asked about her joining the Joe Biden ticket on Tuesday. Yet he gave donations of $5,000 on Sept. 26, 2011, and $1,000 on Feb. 20, 2013, to Harris’s re-election campaign for California attorney general, according to state campaign finance records.

A Harris spokesman told the Sacramento Bee that she donated the $6,000 to a nonprofit that advocates for Central Americans in 2015.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, also gave $2,000 to Harris on June 3, 2014, campaign finance records show.