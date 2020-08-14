Insider: John James weighs in on Cardi B's latest song

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James was invited Thursday into the national debate over an explicit new song released by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The song entitled "WAP," which stands for a phrase that’s unprintable in The Detroit News, has drawn criticism from conservatives, including author Ben Shapiro, for its lyrics, which Shapiro described as "really vulgar."

James, the 39-year-old GOP candidate challenging U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, was asked for his thoughts on the song during a Thursday appearance on the radio show "Mojo in the Morning."

"We have to be careful what we put into our minds," James responded.

During the same show one of the hosts asked James if he believes President Donald Trump is a racist. James, who hopes to become Michigan’s first Black U.S. senator, said he didn’t and noted that Trump considered him to be the "face of the nation" as ambassador to the United Nations.

"I believe that folks like to look selectively at what fits their narrative," James said.

Weiser backs Unlock Michigan

Unlock Michigan, the campaign to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has received a financial boost from Ron Weiser, the former chairman of the state Republican Party.

Weiser of Ann Arbor, who’s also a member of the University of Michigan's Board of Regents, gave $100,000 to the petition campaign on July 27, according to campaign finance disclosures.

Weiser is now the campaign’s second top donor behind Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a nonprofit organization that doesn’t report where its money is coming from. The nonprofit has given $695,200 to Unlock Michigan since the campaign launched in early June, according to disclosures.

Unlock Michigan needs to collect more than 340,000 valid signatures to advance its proposal to repeal the 1945 law that allows a governor to declare a state of emergency and keep the declaration in place without the Legislature’s approval. If the group collects the signatures, lawmakers could approve the proposal without the governor being able to veto it.

Junge, Slotkin arrange three debates

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, and her Republican challenger, Paul Junge, have agreed to three debates this fall, according to an announcement from Slotkin’s campaign.

Slotkin is seeking re-election after beating Republican incumbent Mike Bishop in the 8th District in 2018. The district includes a portion of Oakland County, Livingston County and Ingham County.

One debate will occur in each county, according to Slotkin’s campaign.

Junge, 53, of Brighton previously worked for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee before gaining a senior adviser position at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services when Trump took office.

Snyder releases 'Thursday Thoughts'

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been staying engaged in state politics through weekly social media posts, which he calls his "Thursday Thoughts."

Beginning in May, the former Republican governor began posting entries on a variety issues, including the government’s COVID-19 response, money in politics and criminal justice reform.

The posts usually include a photo of Snyder, a Republican who left office at the end of 2018, typing on his computer. This week’s post was about challenges faced by senior citizens and retirement planning.

"When you are twenty-something, thinking about your retirement is not a hot topic; but it should be," wrote Snyder, who’s an accountant. "With defined benefit pension plans disappearing, this area is going to be a potential financial crisis for many of us."’

