Michigan lawmaker to help deliver keynote at Democratic convention

State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham, is one of 17 Democrats selected to help deliver the keynote address at the party's national convention Tuesday night.

The address will feature 17 "rising stars" in the Democratic Party from across the country, according to an announcement from the convention's organizers. They will "offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward," the announcement said.

"The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment," said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

At 27, Manoogian is the youngest woman currently serving in the Michigan Legislature, and the first Armenian-American woman to serve in the state House, according to her website.

Prior to being elected, she worked in the U.S. State Department. In 2018, she won an Oakland County state House seat that had previously been held by Republicans.

Among other Democrats who will help deliver the keynote address on Tuesday are voting rights activist Stacey Abrams of Georgia and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania.

The four-day Democratic convention begins on Monday. Convention programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each evening. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is slated to speak on Monday. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak on Thursday.

The keynote address will take place during Tuesday’s program with the theme "Leadership Matters," according to a press release.

