What Whitmer plans to say on COVID-19 at Democratic convention

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set Monday to criticize the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic while boosting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Whitmer is joining New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during Monday night's Democratic National Convention to speak during a section of the program dedicated to COVID-19. The evening's theme is "We the People," and Biden campaign officials indicated earlier Monday that some segment were taped and others would be delivered live.

“Over the past few months, we learned what’s essential: rising to the challenge, not denying it," Whitmer plans to say, according to speech excerpts released by Democratic convention organizers.

"We’ve learned who is essential, too. Not just the wealthiest among us. Not a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that’s killing us and our economy. It’s the people who put their own health at risk to care for the rest of us.”

Whitmer, 48, an attorney and a former state lawmaker who was elected governor in 2018, has been in the national spotlight since March as she has taken aggressive action to combat COVID-19. Her criticism of the federal response has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who derisively referred to her as "the woman from Michigan" in March.

Whitmer was fully vetted as a potential running mate before Biden selected U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and she met with Biden on Aug. 2 in Delaware. Supporters stressed her high approval ratings and rise in the national spotlight since COVID-19 ravaged the state this spring.

Whitmer, who is a national co-chair of the former vice president's campaign, leads a state that's key to Biden's chances this fall. Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

In another passage of the governor's speech released early, Whitmer appears to talk about the efforts of auto workers who built ventilators and assembled personal protection equipment during the pandemic.

"President Obama and Vice President Biden saved these autoworkers’ livelihoods," she is expected to say. "Then these workers did their part to save American lives. That’s the story of this great country. Action begets action. Progress begets progress. And when we work together — we can accomplish anything.”

The federal government gave more than $80 billion in loans to General Motors, Chrysler and their lending arms while they were forced into bankruptcy and later emerged from it. In 2008, President George W. Bush distributed the first $25 billion in loans.

