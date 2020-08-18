Michigan union chiefs: USPS delaying mail by removing machines, shifting policies

Southfield — Michigan union leaders within the U.S. Postal Service are sounding alarms about policy changes that one official describes as a "conscious decision to delay mail" as a political showdown brews in Washington, D.C.

The removal of at least eight mail sorting machines in Detroit, Pontiac and Grand Rapids facilities are causing the loss of sorting more than 270,000 pieces of mail per hour, union officials said. The planned removal of another three machines in West Michigan would reduce mail sorting capability by another 108,000 pieces of mail per hour, a union official there said.

Two mail-sorting machines — which combined can sort 60,000 pieces of mail per hour — have been removed from a large Pontiac distribution center, Roscoe Woods Jr., president of Southeast Michigan's American Postal Workers Union Local 480-481, told The Detroit News on Monday.

Four sorting machines have been removed from a Detroit facility, something he's never seen before, said Keith Combs, president of the APWU’s Detroit District Area Local. Each machine can sort 35,000 pieces of mail per hour, he said.

“That’s a huge number to take out right before an election, an election that may require” significant vote-by-mail due to the pandemic, Combs said.

Two delivery bar code sorters also have been removed from a Grand Rapids facility with three more scheduled to come out, said Amy Puhalski, president of American Postal Workers Union Local 281 in West Michigan. Those sorters can each run up to 36,000 pieces of mail per hour.

"We have a mandate to meet our delivery standards," Woods said. "But by reducing the number of machines, you cripple that ability."

APWU Local 480-481 represents workers at a USPS distribution center in Pontiac, which sorts mail for an area bounded by Toledo, Ohio, to the south, Jackson to the west and Saginaw to the north.

The concerns come after Louis DeJoy of North Carolina became post master general in June and as President Donald Trump has publicly voiced concerns about mail-in voting this fall as he seeks re-election. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House plans to vote Saturday on legislation aimed at restoring services levels at the Postal Service.

In a Tuesday press conference, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, called for DeJoy to resign, labeling him a “partisan hack unwilling to respect USPS’s mission.” Lawrence is a former Postal Service worker.

Some Republicans have accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, of politicizing an institution that is hemorrhaging billions of dollars every three months and is in need of reform.

Woods said he was informed shortly after DeJoy took over of new rules, such as new sorting techniques that failed to account for surges in volume, cuts to overtime and trucks no longer being permitted to leave the facility late, even if all of the mail had not yet been loaded.

"They've made a conscious decision to delay the mail under the guise of reducing overtime," he said.

After DeJoy took office, policies were implemented to reduce overtime and mandate carriers leave for their routes at certain times, causing delays in mail deliveries, said Michael Mize, president of the Michigan Postal Workers Union.

"What we’re seeing right now is a direct attack on the Postal Service and what we do," said Mize, who's worked for the service for more than two decades.

Asked Monday about Postal Service concerns, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said White House officials have already said they’re looking at $10 billion, “if not even more,” in additional funding to boost the service.

The situation doesn’t constitute the type of emergency Pelosi is “trying to make this out to be," he said.

“This is not about policy,” Huizenga said of the House speaker. “This is all about politics. At the end of the day, that is how she operates and that is what she knows best.”

Postal Service defends moves

The beleaguered Postal Service lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June and is piling up financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

But DeJoy, who is a donor to Trump's campaign, has disputed reports that his agency is slowing down election mail or any other mail. The Postal Service has “ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time” for the November presidential contest, when a significant increase in mail-in ballots is expected, he said in early August.

The pandemic has resulted in a steep drop in letter volume, while the Postal Service's package delivery volume has soared and led to price increases. Costs also have increased significantly to pay for personal protective equipment and replace workers who got sick or chose to stay home over fear of the virus, DeJoy has said.

In his 30-year career, Woods said similar reductions in letter volume have resulted in equipment being temporarily mothballed, but not removed in such a manner.

"We've seen staffing realignments. We've seen machines come. We've seen machines go," he said. "But never I have seen management implement changes that I think everybody understood immediately we were going to fail and it was going to cause a back-up of the mail like we've never seen."

In June, the American Postal Workers Union’s National Executive Board endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, citing Biden's support of unions and his opposition to postal privatization.

The U.S. Postal Service's Detroit District couldn't be reached for comment.

But Postal Service spokeswoman Kim Frum told CNN Sunday that "Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing (collection) boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers concerns." The Postal Service had also drawn criticism for removing postal collection boxes in some locations, citing lack of use.

The Postal Service annually reviews how much various boxes are used to "identify redundant/seldom used collection boxes as first-class mail volume continues" to decline, she said.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on the "State of the Union" show that "Sorting machines between now and Election Day will not be taken off line."

The Postal Service had defended the removal or movement of other mail-sorting machines reported around the country.

The service "routinely moves equipment around its network as necessary to match changing mail and package volumes. Package volume is up, but mail volume continues to decline. Adapting our processing infrastructure to the current volumes will ensure more efficient, cost effective operations and better service for our customers," according to a U.S. Postal Service statement.

The allegations about mail delivery in Southeast Michigan come amid a national controversy over funding for the Postal Service and fears that Trump is intentionally seeking to hobble the agency's ability to process what is likely to be a huge volume of mail-in ballots during the general election.

Ballot deliveries at risk

The U.S. Postal Service has warned Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election officials in other states that mail delivery timelines pose "significant risk" to ballots sent too close to Election Day and that could lead to their disqualification. USPS General Counsel Thomas J. Marshall advised Benson that election officials keep delivery times in mind when sending election mail to voters and when informing voters of transit times for mail-in ballots so they are returned in time.

More than 6,400 of Michigan's 10,600 absentee ballots rejected Aug. 4 were turned away because they arrived after Election Day, Benson's office said Friday. Another 2,225 ballots were discarded because there was no signature on the envelope; 1,111 were rejected because the voter moved; and 846 were not accepted because the voter was dead, according to her office.

The accusations about delayed mail service have led in a weekend vote on legislation and a scheduled Monday appearance by DeJoy before the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

On Tuesday, Lawrence complained that DeJoy "has quickly shown that he is nothing more than an ineffective and truly unqualified leader who only cares about satisfying President Trump’s wishes to undermine the Postal Service’s ability to deliver ballots and sabotage the upcoming election."

If the postmaster general doesn't resign, the Postal Service's Board of Governors should remove him, said Lawrence, who was joined at the press conference outside a Southfield post office by Democratic U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, Dan Kildee of Flint Township and Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills.

The Trump administration's efforts to slow mail service ahead of the November election are the kinds of thing “you would expect in a third-world dictatorship,” Kildee said in a Monday interview.

During a Fox Business interview last week, Trump said he was blocking a $25 billion emergency cash infusion sought by the Postal Service and a Democratic plan for $3.6 billion in additional election money. The president has voiced concerns that mail-in voting could hurt his re-election chances, and the money for the Postal Service is intended to help with processing an increase in mail-in ballots.

“This is the kind of thing that you would expect Putin to do or some despot to do to try to manipulate the mail system in order to minimize people’s access to the ballot,” Kildee said, referring to Russia's leader.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters Monday that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin already has offered in talks with Pelosi up to $10 billion to ensure the Postal Service is on firm footing going into the November election.

For two or three months, most of the calls coming to his congressional offices were about unemployment benefits or stimulus checks, Kildee said. Now, the greatest number of calls is about the Postal Service, he said.

People are realizing that delays with their mail aren’t just a problem with their local letter carrier, Kildee said: “They are now seeing this is part of something that is bigger and more sinister."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, tweeted Monday that Democrats "are pushing conspiracy theories about the USPS to undermine faith in the election and district from their own failures. Whether Americans choose to vote in-person or vote absentee, I have full confidence in the integrity of our electoral process.”

