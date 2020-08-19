Laura Loomer wins GOP primary to challenge Florida Rep. Lois Frankel

Associated Press

West Palm Beach, Fla. — A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

Laura Loomer also won praise from President Donald Trump early Wednesday, who tweeted that she has a “great chance."

Frankel has been a political fixture for decades in the Palm Beach County district, which is firmly Democratic.

Loomer has been a guest on Fox News and alt-right programs after gaining followers by ambushing journalists and politicians in stunts posted online. Her campaign advisor is Karen Giorno, a political strategist who worked for Gov. Rick Scott and Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida.

After trying to hoax journalists with Project Veritas, Loomer moved to direct confrontations with public figures in recent years, disrupting interviews and news conferences.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Medium, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Uber and Lyft have banned her, but her messages get out through tweets by supporters and other workarounds, the Palm Beach Post reported. Donors have contributed millions to her campaign.