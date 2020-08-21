Pence to visit Traverse City next week after GOP convention

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Michigan on Aug. 28, making a stop in Traverse City the day after the Republican National Convention is scheduled to end.

Pence will participate in a "Make America Great Again Event" at 5 p.m., according to President Donald Trump's campaign. The event will take place at AvFlight, a company that serves the global aviation industry, in Traverse City.

Earlier on Aug. 28, the Republican vice president will participate in a campaign event in Minnesota.

The visits come 67 days before the Nov. 3 election. Trump and Pence are hoping to repeat their 2016 victory in Michigan, where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign has been working for a win as well.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, the first time since 1988 that a Republican presidential nominee carried the state.

State Democrats described Michigan as "key" to Biden's chances this week as their four-night national convention took place. The GOP convention is scheduled to begin Monday.

Pence last visited Michigan on June 18, when he made stops at a restaurant and a factory in Macomb County. He also spoke at an outdoor event as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instituted limits on public gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Pence's visit to Traverse City will take place in a key state House district that Republicans and Democrats both want to win this fall. The district is currently held by state Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, who can't run for reelection because of term limits.

Inman beat Democrat Dan O'Neil, an attorney from Traverse City, by 349 votes in 2018. O'Neil is running again this fall. The GOP candidate is John Roth of Traverse City. Democrats needs to flip four seats to take control of the 110-seat state House.

