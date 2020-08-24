James to speak at Republican convention, campaign says

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James is expected to make brief remarks during this week's Republican National Convention, one of a few Michigan natives slated to speak at the event.

James, a 39-year-old Farmington Hills businessman, is not on the official schedule for the convention, which will be largely virtual, but is slated to give a "short speech," his campaign said.

James' campaign couldn't confirm when he'd be speaking. But his remarks could come as early as Monday evening.

James is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township two years after an unsuccessful bid to flip the seat of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing. The Iraq War veteran became a favorite of President Donald Trump after losing to Stabenow by an unexpectedly low margin of 6.5 percentage points.

As the convention began Monday, Peters announced the launch of a five-day, 1,000-mile motorcycle tour through Michigan starting Aug. 31 to meet with Michigan residents. The Democratic senator has done an annual summer motorcycle tour of the state.

Three other Michigan natives will speak during the four-night convention that begins Monday in Charlotte.

Among the featured Michigan speakers are Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel of Northville, former acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, a Muskegon native, and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a Detroit native.

The convention will be streamed over Amazon Prime, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

