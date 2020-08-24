McDaniel touts Michigan roots in painting Democrats as 'radical'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel touted her Michigan roots in a Monday convention address that cast Democrats as radical idealists disconnected from the realities of working Americans.

The Northville resident who previously chaired the Michigan Republican Party noted that the Democratic National Convention was emceed on its first night by former "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria.

"Well, I'm actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan with two wonderful kids in public school who happens to be only the second woman in 164 years to run the Republican Party," McDaniel said.

"And unlike Joe Biden, President Trump didn't choose me because I'm a woman — he chose me because I was the best person for the job," she said.

McDaniel's comments were in keeping with a string of speakers Monday who warned of a leftist agenda with few practical policies to deliver results that wouldn't further degrade American values under the Democratic presidential candidate.

Speakers included congressional hopefuls, first responders, Trump loyalists and a Montana coffee shop owner who received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. President Donald Trump made unscheduled remarks during Monday's convention session as he spoke with front line workers who worked during the pandemic.

Biden's agenda would "kill millions of good-paying jobs" in the name of the environment, raise taxes, foster a "government takeover" of health care, allow undocumented immigrants into the country illegally and defund the police, McDaniel said.

"At stake in this election is far more than two competing governing philosophies — two very different visions are being presented for our future," she said, likening Democrats' plans to socialism and Trump's vision of "liberty, justice, equality."

During a recorded segment, Trump thanked and spoke with several front line workers including a nurse, postal worker, truck driver, custodian and two law enforcement officers who had recovered from coronavirus.

"I'm for the nurses, I'm for the doctors, I'm for everybody — we just have to make this China virus go away," Trump said. "...You represent an incredible group of people. We love you all."

