Gov. Whitmer: First night of GOP convention 'grim and spiteful'

Lansing— The first night of the Republican National Convention was "fear inducing," Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday morning.

Whitmer made the comment during a briefing for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign. The governor, a national co-chairwoman of the former vice president's campaign, participated in the virtual event with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

"Last night was grim and spiteful and fear inducing," Whitmer said. "And while I do think that there are a lot of things to be concerned about, they all emanate from the policies coming out of the White House right now."

In contrast, she described last week's Democratic National Convention as optimistic and inclusive.

The themes of last week's Democratic convention included warnings from speakers including former President Barack Obama that democracy is in danger and that Biden is caring leader.

Republicans hoping to re-elect President Donald Trump in November opened their four-day national convention Monday with speakers who included Ronna McDaniel, a Michigan resident and chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

"When you compare last week with tonight, one thing becomes clear, @JoeBiden and @TheDemocrats think America is the problem. @realDonaldTrump and the @GOP know America is the solution," Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox tweeted.

Biden's agenda would "kill millions of good-paying jobs" in the name of the environment, raise taxes, foster a "government takeover" of health care, allow undocumented immigrants into the country illegally and defund the police, McDaniel said during her speech.

But during Tuesday's briefing, Whitmer said Trump's failure to put together a national strategy to combat COVID-19 has struck the country's economy.

"His failure to act has hurt Michiganders and it's hurt Americans everywhere," Whitmer said. "Workers and families cannot afford four more years of this."

