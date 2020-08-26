GOP set to make plea to veterans, activists on RNC's third night

GOP leaders plan to celebrate and woo veterans, first responders and civic activists Wednesday, the third night of the largely virtual Republican National Convention.

The "Land of Heroes" night is expected to feature civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, Chinese human rights activist Chen Guangcheng, former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, Sister Deirdre "Dede" Byrne, National Association of Police Organizations President Michael "Mick" McHale and Keith Kellogg, a veteran and national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Muskegon native and former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grennell is also expected to speak as well as Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

In a Wednesday Zoom meeting ahead of the convention, Michigan Republican leaders previewed the night's theme with a discussion of changes made under Trump to improve the lives of veterans and federal officers.

Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Rocky Raczkowski touted the changes to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that allowed for more accountability in the health care system and suicide prevention.

"We need to support those politicians who support our veterans because if we don’t we won’t have men and women standing up for our country.” said Raczkowksi, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and a member of the Veterans for Trump coalition advisory board.

Former Vice President Joe Biden would allow those advances to slide back, he said.

Sarah Deal Burrow, a retired lieutenant colonel who was the Marine Corps' first female aviator in 1995 and a member of Veterans for Trump, called Trump's support for the military "mind-blowing." In particular, the president has helped to draw attention and direct resources to veteran suicide prevention, she said.

"Most of the veterans I talk to here in my little corner of Michigan really do believe that Trump is out there and doing great things for the military, protecting the veterans, getting them the health care they need in an immediate manner," Deal Burrow said.

The praise came as the Michigan Democratic Party continued to criticize Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that it had created crises in health care, schools and the economy across the state.

"We need leaders in the White House like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Gary Peters in the Senate, who will work to expand health care and put an end to the chaos Trump has created," said Christian Slater, a spokesman for the Michigan Democratic Party.

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox criticized Democrats' attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency with which Cox served for 13 years.

She noted Biden's running mate Harris drew parallels between ICE agents and the Ku Klux Klan in a line of questioning during a 2018 committee hearing.

"It's just absolutely unbelievable and it's a dishonor and disservice to all the men and women that pack a gun every day, put themselves in harm's way while they're trying to keep our borders safe," she said.

Cox also praised first responders who have worked on the front lines during the pandemic, including her daughter who works as a nurse on a COVID floor.

"There are so many people who made a positive impact through this pandemic," she said.

Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette touted Trump's executive order banning chokeholds and his efforts to confront police misconduct when necessary.

"I think people across this country want to make sure we have prompt justice," Schuette said.

