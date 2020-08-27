Benson blasts robocall warning Detroit voters to 'beware of vote by mail'

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is warning Detroit voters of a "racially charged" and false robocall that appears to be discouraging mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

The recording tells voters that their personal information will be part of a public database that will then be used by police to track down people with warrants or debt, according to a recording Benson posted Thursday to Twitter.

"The CDC is even pushing to give preference for mail in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines," the recording said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Don't be (inaudible) into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe, and beware of vote by mail."

The recording alleges the call was made on behalf of Project 1599, a project spearheaded by conservative social media personality Jacob Wohl and GOP lobbyist Jack Burkman.

But Wohl denied involvement when contacted by The Detroit News on Thursday and said he and Burkman were "puzzled" by the call.

Wohl said he and Burkman began noticing something was wrong when Burkman's cellphone number, which he believes was used to make the robocalls, began receiving multiple calls in recent days.

When reporters began contacting him Thursday, he and Burkman began looking into the matter, Wohl said. Neither has been contacted by Benson or Attorney General Dana Nessel, but would cooperate with any resulting investigation, he said.

"We’re doing what we can," he said. "It's very hard to figure these things out.”

He and Burkman's Project 1599 is a collaboration to vet presidential candidates.

Burkman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear how many people received the robocall.

Benson blasted the recording, arguing that it preyed "on voters' fear and mistrust of the criminal justice system and twists it into a fabricated threat in order to discourage people from voting."

Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel will attempt to dispel the falsehoods in the record and "seek justice on behalf of every voter who was targeted & harmed by this vicious attempt at voter suppression," Benson wrote on Twitter.

