Ivanka Trump coming to Michigan, meeting with GM's Barra in Warren

Ivanka Trump is expected to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to meet with General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra at the automaker's campus in Warren to discuss workforce training.

President Donald Trump's daughter, who is a senior White House adviser, will be visiting GM's Technical Learning University on the Global Technical Center campus in Warren, GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said.

Barra will lead Trump on a tour and highlight the Detroit-based automaker's commitment to continued workforce training for hourly skilled trades workers and salaried manufacturing engineers, Ginivan said.

GM's Technical Learning University includes an electrical apprentice program and other training programs meant to enhance the technical knowhow of GM skilled trades workers and salaried manufacturing engineers, according to the company.

Ivanka Trump previously visited Michigan in 2017 for an event with Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert promoting K-12 education programs on coding and computer science.

She was also in the state during the 2016 presidential campaign to participate in a Michigan Women In Business Roundtable in Hudsonville.

