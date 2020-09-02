Whitmer: Decisions coming 'very soon' on gyms, organized sports

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she'll announce decisions in the coming days on whether to reopen gyms and whether to allow some organized sports as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

During a press briefing, Whitmer said she understands that people are "anxious" about the looming decisions but the state will follow the "best science" in making them. She said the announcements would come "very soon."

The decisions she will make in the "coming days" will be handled in a way that protects athletes, families, coaches and parents, the Democratic governor said.

"There will be more to come in short order on this front," Whitmer said.

"People's lives are at stake," she added. "COVID is still a very real threat all across the state."

As of Wednesday, Michigan reported 103,710 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,509 deaths linked to it.

Gyms and movie theaters have been shuttered in the state since March in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Detroit's three large casinos were allowed to reopen in early August at 15% capacity.

Meanwhile, on Friday, football teams, cheerleaders and volleyball players gathered on the Capitol lawn to urge Whitmer and Michigan High School Athletic Association to guarantee high school sports will resume at Michigan schools this fall.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.