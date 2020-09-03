Snyder endorses Biden, calls Trump a 'bully'

Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder said Thursday he planned to vote for Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

Snyder called President Donald Trump a bully who "lacks a moral compass" and said Biden would restore civility to the office of president in an op-ed published by the USA Today network.

"As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one," Snyder wrote.

Snyder did not endorse Trump in the 2016 race either and called the presidential race that year a "huge mess."

From his inaugural address and through the following three years, Trump's favor has fell on those who support him and not on the diverse swath of people he was elected to represent, Snyder wrote in the op-ed Thursday.

Snyder called Trump's tax reform a failure that lacked long-term value and gave more money to large corporations.

"While we have had a strong economy during his term, it reminds me of the old expression that it is better to be lucky than smart," he said.

Biden, on the other hand, has shown a "strong moral character and empathy" and could help heal the divisions with in the U.S., Snyder said.

While Snyder lent his endorsement to Biden, he said he remained committed to supporting other Republican candidates.

"We need a leader who believes in civility and bringing Americans closer together," Snyder said.

As recently as March, Biden while campaigning in Michigan criticized the fallout from the Flint Water Crisis, which occurred while Snyder was governor.

Biden said Flint “has become shorthand for the incredible division that still exists in this country, based on zip code."

"We aren’t looking for a revolution, but what we want to be able to do is trust the water comes out of the pipe,” he said.