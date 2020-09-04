GOP candidate posts image of herself with gun next to Tlaib, Dems

A Georgia congressional candidate's Facebook post, featuring herself holding a gun next to images of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and two other members of the "Squad," drew condemnation Friday from Democratic lawmakers.

In the Thursday post, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP nominee in Georgia's heavily Republican 14th District, wears sunglasses and stands with a gun next to photos of Tlaib and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. Text below the image says "Squad's Worst Nightmare!"

"We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country party," Greene's Facebook post added. "Americans must take our country back."

Late Friday morning, a Facebook official said the post had been removed "as it violates our policies."

"Is there any doubt that if the roles were reversed, the ⁦‪@GOP‬⁩ would be calling for my resignation and ⁦‪@Facebook‬⁩ would have already removed the post?" Tlaib tweeted earlier Friday.

Omar tweeted, "Posting a photo with an assault rifle next to the faces of three women of color is not advertising. It’s incitement. There are already death threats in response to this post. Facebook should remove this violent provocation."

Greene won a primary runoff in August to become the Republican nominee in Georgia's 14th District, which represents the northwest corner of the state. She has previously been criticized for racist comments, according to the Associated Press.

"Relax @IlhanMN, it’s just a meme," Greene replied to Omar on Twitter.

"When will you condemn the left wing violence being committed across the country?" Greene added in another post, apparently referring to protests against police brutality.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has called on House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, to condemn Greene's post.

