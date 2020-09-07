Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing vandalized

Michigan Republican Party officials say its headquarters building in Lansing was vandalized Sunday night with anti-police graffiti.

Workers who showed up to the building, located at 520 Seymour at 8 a.m. Monday reported the incident to police and spent the day removing the white spray paint from the exterior, said spokesman Tony Zammit.

The graffiti called to abolish police, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Among the statements spray-painted on the building were "Abolish Police.

"Right now, you’ve got a lot of folks who are jumping on this rhetoric and we will not be intimidated as a party," Zammit said.

A report of the incident and surveillance footage was filed with the Lansing Police Department. Zammit said he did not see the surveillance footage and could not release further information on the incident.

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, said the party is proud to stand by law enforcement and her service with ICE.

“This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation's Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe," Cox said in a statement. "Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_