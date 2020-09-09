Biden touts plan to boost American jobs ahead of Michigan visit

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveiled a plan Wednesday morning that would penalize companies that move jobs out of the country and reward ones that invest inside its borders.

The former vice president's campaign released the proposals hours before a 1:15 p.m. stop in Warren in Macomb County, a swing county that President Donald Trump won four years ago after former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won it two times before.

The visit will be Biden's first to Michigan since becoming the Democratic nominee and since the state's March 10 presidential primary election.

"To me, Macomb County really represents the heart of what this election is all about," said U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township. "Who can help the working class of this country get back in the game?"

Trump, the Republican incumbent, won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, becoming the first GOP presidential nominee to carry the state since 1988. He has made past trade agreements that spurred jobs to move out of the U.S. a focus of his campaigns and of his criticism of Biden.

Biden spent his career "outsourcing the dreams of American workers, offshoring their jobs," Trump contended during the Republican National Convention in August.

However, Biden's new proposal would establish an "offshoring penalty surtax" on profits of any production by a United States company overseas for sales back to the United States. With a 28% corporate tax rate and the surtax, companies would pay a 30.8% tax rate on such profits, according to the plan.

The surtax will also apply to call centers or services by an American company located overseas but serving the United States when jobs could have been located in the United States, the plan says.

Biden wants to create a “Made in America” tax credit, which will be a 10% advanceable credit for companies making investments that create jobs for American workers and "accelerate economic recovery to build back better." The credit will be available for companies that revitalize closed facilities, expand U.S. employment and bring jobs back to the U.S.

Biden's campaign said Wednesday morning that he will issue an executive order to direct federal procurement to abide by "buy American" rules and "ensure critical goods are produced at home when America needs them"

The Democrat's campaign has focused on Biden's record on auto manufacturing jobs, including his involvement in the 2009 auto bailout. Biden has been endorsed by the United Auto Workers.

Trump will visit Michigan on Thursday night when he will speak at an airport hangar in Freeland near Saginaw.

