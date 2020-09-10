Jill Biden set to campaign in Michigan next week

Jill Biden is returning to Michigan for a campaign visit on Tuesday, her husband's campaign says.

Further details on Biden's trip were not immediately available, but it follows on the heels of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign speech at a United Auto Workers hall in Warren on Wednesday and a stop in Detroit to talk with steelworkers later in the day.

Thursday: Jill Biden makes Michigan stop on Back to School tour

Both Biden and President Donald Trump are battling for Michigan votes after Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the Great Lakes State by 10,704 votes in 2016. It was Trump's smallest margin of victory across the country as he became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry Michigan since 1988.

In Warren on Wednesday, the Democratic nominee slammed Trump's handling of the economy and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden reflected on reports about a new book by journalist Bob Woodward that Trump minimized the risks of the deadly virus, saying he had lied to the public and "failed to do his job — on purpose."

"It's beyond despicable," Biden said, later telling reporters he blamed the president for thousands of COVID-19 deaths given the knowledge Trump had early on.

Trump will be in Michigan Thursday evening for his own campaign event at an airport hangar in Freeland, near Saginaw.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied Wednesday that Trump intentionally mislead the public about the threat of COVID, which has killed over 200,000 Americans.

"This resident does what good leaders do: It’s stay calm and resolute at a time when you face an insurmountable challenge. That’s what this president has done," she said.

Biden’s last visit to Michigan was six months ago, when she visited a science center in Lansing with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 10, the morning of the Democratic presidential primary. Michigan’s first two COVID-19 cases were announced later that night after her husband won the state’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden participated in two virtual town halls with Michigan leaders Thursday, the latter of which was held with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, on the status of schools in Michigan as they reopen virtually or in-person during the pandemic.

After 30 years as a teacher, Biden said she still gets excited at the beginning of the school year and strives to uplift the teaching profession even amid the pandemic.

“This year, for educators and parents and students, those feelings of excitement have turned into anxiety,” Biden said.

“The playgrounds are still and some classrooms are dark as the bright young faces that should fill them now are confined to boxes on a computer screen. And while other classrooms are open, they are full of unknowns.”

Biden praised teachers and schools for finding ways to make the current circumstances work for every student.

“Educators across the state, advocates and parents are bringing every ounce of creativity and care and love to making sure students don’t fall behind,” Biden said. “Because that’s what we do. We find ways to make something out of nothing.”

