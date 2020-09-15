Jill Biden looks to grow Democratic support in West Michigan

Grand Rapids — Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, made a campaign push Tuesday in West Michigan, capping a week of high-profile visits in a state that could be pivotal in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

On Tuesday morning, Jill Biden toured the Kids' Food Basket facility in Grand Rapids, an organization that seeks to combat childhood hunger. She was joined by Democratic U.S. House candidate Hillary Scholten, an attorney who's running for the 3rd District seat against Republican businessman Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids.

"We’re taking no vote for granted," Biden said Tuesday morning in response to a question from a reporter.

At one point during the event, Jason Lundberg, the farm manager at Kids' Food Basket, handed Biden a radish that was grown at the facility by Grand Rapids high school students.

"Anybody else want a radish?" she asked before sticking the item in the pocket of her jacket.

Later in the day, Biden will stop in Battle Creek.

Kent County, where she was in the morning, went for President Donald Trump in 2016 but supported Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial race. Calhoun County, where Biden will be this afternoon, supported Trump in 2016 and narrowly backed Whitmer's GOP opponent, then-Attorney General Bill Schuette, in 2018.

"We're feeling really encouraged. Our polling shows that we're in dead heat with our Republican opponent," Scholten said Tuesday. "It's exciting. People are ready for change."

Over the last week, Trump visited Freeland in Saginaw County, Joe Biden appeared in Warren and Detroit, and Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, participated in a rally in Harrison Township.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally. He became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry the state since 1988. But Democrats are hoping to take the state back this fall.

Joe Biden led the Republican incumbent 47% to 42% in a poll of 600 likely Michigan voters released by The Detroit News and WDIV last week. The poll had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

West Michigan is an area of emphasis for both campaigns as Democrats hope to continue gains in the region and flip the 3rd Congressional District seat that's been a GOP stronghold.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, L-Cascade Township, holds the seat but decided against running for re-election. He has feuded with Trump and parted ways with the Republican Party.

Democrats haven't made a strong push to win the district since it was redrawn for the 2012 election. Amash, who was first elected in 2010, was re-elected in 2016 by a 22-point margin. In 2018 — with Democrats still not spending money on the district — Amash won by 11 points.

Joe Biden formally endorsed Scholten, the Democratic candidate in the 3rd, on Monday.

