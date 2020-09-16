Domestic violence, stalking charges surface for Michigan congressional candidate

Democratic congressional candidate Dana Ferguson was charged with domestic violence and stalking stemming from separate incidents with his ex-wives in 2011 and 2006, respectively.

Ferguson says he never harmed or stalked anyone, and that the charges didn't accurately represent what occurred during two difficult points in his marriages.

The domestic violence charge was dropped after ninedays and never prosecuted, according to police records obtained through an open-records request.

Ferguson completed a sentence of 12 months' probation in 2008 for the alleged stalking offense, court records show.

Ferguson, 41, of Negaunee is running for the U.S. House against U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, who is seeking a third term representing the Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan.

"I've overcome depression, and I found happiness and peace. I've overcome low self-esteem and found confidence. I've overcome financial hardship to do my best to provide for my family. And, yes, I've overcome failed relationships to find the love in my life right now," Ferguson said in an interview.

"I'm not a perfect person. I've never claimed to be. But I try not to judge people by the lowest moments of their past. I try to look at who they are today, what they've been through, how they've overcome adversity."

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said it was "appalling" that Democrats would nominate someone for Congress with such charges in their past, saying party leaders should condemn Ferguson's candidacy.

“It’s certainly a concerning story, but not our place to get involved in Democrats’ self-inflicted intra-party catastrophes," Bergman spokesman James Hogge said. “The First District sent a Marine general to Washington to fight for them, and that is entirely what he is focused on.”

Ferguson said he suspects that the records detailing his past charges were dug up for political purposes. A post about the domestic violence charge was published by the blog West Michigan Politics earlier this month.

"Obviously, they're going to be people that run with this and want to call me names. I've heard them. I can't do too much about that," Ferguson said.

"I'm proud of who I am today. That's not something that everyone can say. Especially, when you deal with depression — you have a low self-esteem, you have a low image of yourself — and I've worked through that," he added.

"It's something that I've taught my children, and I really think that's something that people can get behind."

Ferguson's domestic violence charge dates to 2011, when he was 32. It was dropped after he and his ex-wife Rebecca Kraemer appeared before a judge, they both said.

Negaunee Police in a report about the incident said the couple was arguing over financial problems when she said she was going to her mother's place for the weekend. Ferguson wanted her to leave their toddler son with him.

Kraemer told police that when Ferguson tried to take the boy from her, he grabbed her wrist and bent it backwards, and that she slapped him across the face. Ferguson denied bending back her wrist, according to the police report, which said Kraemer had "no visible injury."

Kraemer told The Detroit News in an interview that she was not hurt during the incident, and that she regrets involving the police.

She said she did not feel threatened or unsafe around Ferguson on that day, before or since. She said they now have a "peaceful relationship" and that she supports his candidacy.

"I regret it. We all make mistakes in our life. It caused a lot of pain, and we had to work through that and forgive each other and grow from that," Kraemer said in an interview.

"We are very different than who we were almost a decade ago. We’ve grown. We’ve matured. We’ve healed from all of that," she added. "Unfortunately, it happened. A lot of relationships have ups and down, and we had reached a low in our relationship. It was a very sad day."

Ferguson said he and Kraemer had just had moved back to the area and were trying to get a place to live at the time.

"That was just a very, very intense, emotional time, dealing with depression and finances," Ferguson told The Detroit News. "We both are aware that we could have handled things differently. But again, there was no domestic violence, no physical violence, and that's why everything was dropped."

The stalking charge filed against Ferguson in 2006 was in connection with a personal protection order in place at the request of his other ex-wife, who is identified in police reports but whom The Detroit News is not naming as a victim of crime.

The protective order prohibited any contact by Ferguson except by mail and about parenting matters only, according to Marquette Police reports, obtained through a records request.

She had contacted police in late September 2006 about voicemail messages Ferguson had left for her seeking to work out their relationship. Another asked her to transfer their home into his name, saying he would destroy the work he'd done to fix it up rather than see her financially gain from its value, according to a police report.

She contacted police again after Ferguson called her the next morning, and she saw him following her from a school to a gas station, according to a police report. She told police that Ferguson then left but called her three more times, leaving messages.

Ferguson told police he only contacted her for child-related issues and that she had violated the protective order by calling him and meeting with him at their child's school.

When contacted this week, she declined to comment for this story.

Police charged Ferguson with aggravated stalking, which was reduced to stalking under the terms of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Ferguson said classifying the episode as stalking is a "misnomer" but declined to discuss the details of the incident, saying he wants to protect his family, including two sons aged 18 and 22.

"I accepted the punishment to avoid further strain on the family," Ferguson said. "I understand that people want to know the details or define the end of a marriage with a word like that, but we both lived with reality of the situation, and it just doesn't accurately encompass what happened."

He said he and his ex have a good relationship now, he said.

"We started our relationship when we were kids, and we started with raising kids of our own, and it wasn't easy. But we both care deeply about our children. And right now we have a good co-parenting relationship."

Ferguson briefly ran for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. House in 2018 but ended his campaign before the primary. That year, Bergman defeated Democrat Matt Morgan by nearly 13 percentage points.

Michigan's 1st District is rated "solid Republican" by the Cook Political Report.

