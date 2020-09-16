President Trump to hold rally at Toledo airport Monday

President Donald Trump will be back in the Midwest on Monday for a campaign rally at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, which is about an 80-minute drive from Detroit.

The Republican president's campaign announced the event Wednesday. The rally will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at 11777 West Airport Service Road in Swanton, Ohio. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Trump held a similar event in Michigan last week at the Freeland airport near the cities of Midland and Saginaw. The event outside an airport hangar drew an estimated crowd of about 5,000 people.

In 2016, Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes, his smallest margin of victory nationally against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He won Ohio by a wider margin, about 8 percentage points, but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign is hoping to make the race in that state closer for the Nov. 3 election.

The president held another campaign rally in Toledo on Jan. 9, his first rally of this election year.

Toledo is an hour from Detroit and parts of the city border Monroe County in southern Michigan, which, like Ohio, voted for Barack Obama in 2012 but for Trump in 2016.

Trump's 16,398-vote margin in Monroe County in 2016 helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush did it 1988.

