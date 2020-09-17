Trump faces sex-assault allegation from ex-model, Guardian says

Justin Sink

Bloomberg

A former model alleged that Donald Trump groped and forcibly kissed her in 1997 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, a new sexual assault allegation against the president just weeks before he stands for re-election.

Amy Dorris said in an interview with The Guardian that the incident occurred outside the bathroom of Trump’s VIP box at the tournament.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris said.

Dorris’s mother, friends, and a therapist corroborated her account, according to the newspaper, saying she had told them of Trump’s alleged actions both contemporaneously and in the years that followed.

“The allegations are totally false,” said Jenna Ellis, legal adviser to the Trump campaign. “We will consider every legal means available to hold The Guardian accountable for its malicious publication of this unsubstantiated story. This is just another pathetic attempt to attack President Trump right before the election.”

The “Law & Order” actress joins more than two dozen other women who have previously accused the president of sexual misconduct or assault; Trump has dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department moved to represent Trump in a defamation suit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her in a department store.

Trump denied her account in an interview with The Hill, saying she “wasn’t his type,” prompting Carroll to file suit. Carroll’s attorneys have sought to depose the president and requested a DNA sample to compare with a dress she says she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault.