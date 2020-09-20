Kamala Harris to visit Detroit, Flint on Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will visit Michigan on Tuesday with appearances in Detroit and Flint, the city that has endured a lead-contaminated water crisis.

The stops will be the senator's first in the battleground state since she became former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate. They will also occur a day after President Donald Trump holds a rally just outside Michigan at the Toledo airport.

Biden's campaign announced the visit on Sunday morning. No other details were provided, but Biden and his surrogates have generally held small events that aren't open to the public.

Trump, the Republican candidate for president, won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally. He became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry the state since 1988.

Biden visited Michigan on Sept. 9, speaking outside a United Auto Workers site in Warren. The following day, Trump held a rally that drew thousands of people to an airport hangar in Freeland, near Saginaw and Midland.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Traverse City on Aug. 28.

Biden picked Harris, a U.S. senator from California, as his running mate on Aug. 11, making her the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket. Her first solo event as the Democratic vice presidential nominee was a virtual discussion focused on Detroit and Michigan on Aug. 26.

For about 10 minutes, Harris answered questions posed by U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, to help launch a voter engagement program for Black women.

Asked about choosing Detroit for the focus of the August event, Harris said the city "is a big part of America's history" and is facing "some of the greatest disparities in terms of access to health care, educational opportunities, economic opportunities."

Biden spoke in Flint on March 9, a day before Michigan's presidential primary election. The city suffered lead contamination that first surfaced five years ago, eventually leading to a state emergency and federal aid.

During his March 9 event, the former vice president said Flint “has become shorthand for the incredible division that still exists in this country, based on zip code."

Last month, the state of Michigan announced it would pay $600 million to people harmed in the Flint Water Crisis, with the majority of the settlement going to claims from Flint children.

cmauger@detroitnews.com