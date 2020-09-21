President Trump suggests Michiganian is on Supreme Court short list

President Donald Trump indicated Monday morning that a Michiganian is on his list of five finalists for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In an interview on the show "Fox & Friends," Trump said he's considering five individuals for the open position on the nation's high court. He's previously said he'll appoint a woman. At one point Monday, Trump said "a great one from Michigan" is among those being considered.

"We're looking for somebody who's brilliant, really understands the law and abides by the Constitution," Trump said later in the interview.

More:As Democrats balk, Trump to make High Court pick by Saturday

In July 2018, federal appeals Judge Joan Larsen, 51, was one of three retired or current judges from Michigan on a list that Trump considered for replacing retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. She was the only female judge from Michigan on the list.

The other two from Michigan were retired Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young, and Judge Raymond M. Kethledge of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

On Monday, the president mentioned a "great one from Michigan" after "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy asked a question about Judge Barbara Lagoa, who serves on 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and is from Florida. Doocy noted the importance of Florida in the upcoming election and asked if politics is a factor.

"I try not to say so," Trump replied. "I think probably automatically it is."

Then, Trump mentioned "a great one from Michigan" without specifying who he was referencing, and also said Indiana was "represented very well." Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, is from Indiana and is widely considered one of the finalists for the U.S. Supreme Court seat.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Larsen to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in November 2017. Before then, she served on the Michigan Supreme Court for two years and taught at the University of Michigan Law School.

The Senate vote on Larsen's confirmation was 60-38. Michigan U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township — two Democrats — voted in favor of Larsen, breaking with the majority of their Democratic colleagues.

Stabenow and Peters, along with other Democratic senators, have said the Senate should allow the winner of the Nov. 3 election to pick the next justice, using the policy Republicans set in blocking former President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland before the 2016 election.

"It’s critical that the people of Michigan and all Americans have the opportunity through this November’s election to make their wishes known concerning the future direction of our country," Stabenow said. "The presidential election is already underway— voters are already casting their ballots in many states.

"We should honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by letting the people decide and allowing the next President and the next U.S. Senate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy."

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his closest margin of victory nationally.

