Trump says he could close Biden’s money lead in one day on phone

Josh Wingrove

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump claimed Monday he could close the yawning financial gap between his campaign and Joe Biden’s in one day, if he called his rich friends and asked for donations.

“Give me one day and a telephone, I could get all these rich people that I know very much to all put up millions of dollars a piece,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Monday.

“The problem is I’m then obligated. I’m obligated to all of them. I don’t like being obligated,” he added.

Biden’s campaign and the Democratic Party have completely reversed the financial advantage the Republican Party held earlier in the year, reporting Sunday that they had $466 million on hand at the beginning of September. Trump’s re-election effort had $325 million.

Biden is widely outspending Trump on media, booking $125.1 million on television, radio and digital ads in September compared to $65.1 million for Trump, according to Advertising Analytics.

“My father taught me if you can do something and win for less, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump said, noting that he was also outspent by his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“We have a lot of money. I mean, how much money do you need? You need yourself,” the president said.