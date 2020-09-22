Kamala Harris visits businesses in Flint

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris opened a day of campaigning in Michigan on Tuesday by stopping in Flint and visiting Black-owned small businesses.

The U.S. senator from California, who is former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, landed in Flint at about 11 a.m. She had a closed meeting with unidentified Flint community leaders and went on a 45-minute walking tour of businesses in the city.

The conversations during the tour seemed to focus on what the businesses have done to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a pool report.

"We don’t lack for good ideas. We don’t lack for entrepreneurial spirit," Harris said, according to the pool report.

Harris will visit Detroit later Tuesday. In Flint, she stopped by MagnifiClips, Comma Bookstore and Bedrock Apparel. She also bought items at the Flint Farmers Market. She was joined by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Deanna Nolan, a Flint native and former Women's National Basketball Association player.

At the market, Harris purchased a box of apples, two ears of corn and a box of jalapeños, according the pool report.

Before the tour, Harris met with Flint community leaders who discussed "water, the economy, the pandemic and other issues."

Flint is still recovering from a lead-contaminated water crisis that resulted after the city's water source was switched in April 2014.

City residents have been skeptical of Flint's water quality despite testing showing lead levels that comply with federal standards and then-President Barack Obama's sipping of city tap water in May 2016. Residents still drink bottled water and drinking of the tap water is discouraged. Since 2015, voters have replaced two mayors.

"Sen. Harris affirmed that both she and Vice President Biden believe that everyone in America has a fundamental right to drink clean water and breathe clean air," the campaign said of the discussion.

Flint is in Genesee County, one of Michigan largest counties and a place where Democrats want to do better than they did in 2016.

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama won the county by 28 percentage points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump there by 9 percentage points. Trump went on to win Michigan by 10,704 votes, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

In response to the Harris visit, Paris Dennard, the Trump campaign's senior communications adviser for Black media affairs, contended Democrats' "radical policies" have "failed Black Americans for decades."

"Because of the president’s promises made and kept to Black voters, our Black Voices for Trump coalition is growing and families across the country are energized for four more years of a president who will fight for us," Dennard said.

Trump was just outside of Michigan in Toledo for a rally on Monday night.

cmauger@detroitnews.com