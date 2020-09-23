Unlock Michigan: Enough signatures to limit governor's emergency power

Lansing — Unlock Michigan, the group that wants to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic, says it's collected enough signatures to put the proposal before the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The Wednesday development promises to set off a legal fight over the time it will take the Michigan Bureau of Elections to verify the petition signatures. Unlock Michigan says it should take 60 days. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office says it will take about 105 days, potentially pushing the process into next year when control of the state House could change hands.

Unlock Michigan says it's gathered more than 500,000 signatures to repeal a 1945 law that allows a Michigan governor to declare an emergency and keep the declaration in place without input from state lawmakers. The emergency declaration is important because it gives Whitmer the ability to take unilateral actions to combat the pandemic, such as closing businesses or suspending state laws.

If 340,047 of the collected signatures are deemed valid by the Michigan Bureau of Elections, the repeal proposal could go before the Legislature for approval without Whitmer having a chance to veto it.

Fred Wszolek said he's so sure Unlock Michigan has enough valid signatures that the campaign stopped collecting with about 100 days remaining before the 180-day deadline under state law.

"We would just keeping going if we had any doubt at all," Wszolek said in an interview.

But timing remains crucial to the group's effort. On Nov. 3, 41 days from Wednesday, the state House will be up for election, and Democrats could win back control of the chamber if it wins control of four GOP seats. A Democrat-controlled House could decide to send the proposal to the ballot in 2022 — two years from now — instead of approving it.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has said any attempt to strip away her powers during the crisis "is irresponsible, dangerous and foolish." As of Tuesday, Michigan had confirmed 117,910 cases of COVID-19. Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday the state is facing "increasing risk" related to the virus this fall as temperatures drop and schools reopen.

There are 100 days remaining before the start of the new year, and it's unclear how long it will take Benson's office to review the signatures once Unlock Michigan submits them. The estimated average turnaround time is about 105 days, said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Benson, who's a Democrat.

The state reviews a sample of hundreds to thousands of signatures submitted by campaigns to determine if petitions are authentic, meet legal standards and are registered voters.

"It takes approximately 60 days to complete the random sampling and challenge process described above," Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director, said in a signed affidavit that Unlock Michigan is now citing.

Mark Fisk, spokesman for Keep Michigan Safe, a committee that's opposing Unlock Michigan, called for a "complete review of each and every signature," arguing Wednesday that some of Unlock Michigan's petition gatherers had been trained on how to lie to people about the proposal. Fisk also requested "a full investigation by state officials to protect the integrity of the petition process and expose the true magnitude of illegal and improper conduct."

Unlock Michigan paid petition gathers to help their campaign, but Wszolek said volunteers were responsible for more than half of the signatures.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says it's received complaints about Unlock Michigan petition gatherers lying to people about the proposal while seeking support.

As of July 20, Keep Michigan Safe hadn't reported any financial contributors. As of Aug. 3, Unlock Michigan reported $938,916 in contributions with $695,200 coming from Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a nonprofit group with ties to Senate Republicans that doesn't have to disclose its donors.

The committee's campaign plays out as a legal fight continues over Whitmer's use of two state laws to declare emergencies during the pandemic. The Michigan Supreme Court could rule on the matter in the coming days.

If the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act were repealed, the 1976 Emergency Management Act would remain. It requires the Legislature to weigh in on whether a declaration should continue after 28 days.

Michigan has been under various emergency declarations because of COVID-19 since March 10, 197 days ago.

