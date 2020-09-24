Van Buren Twp. man to fill vacancy on redistricting commission

A Van Buren Township man will fill a recent vacancy on the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission after he was selected in a random, computerized draw Wednesday.

Glenn Shaw, 71, will serve as one of five politically non-affiliated or independent members on the 13-member redistricting panel.

The Wayne County resident will take the place of James "Ed" Decker, who submitted letter of resignation to the state Saturday "due to changes in personal circumstances." Decker said he believed he could not give the attention needed for the commission.

Shaw was pulled from a pool of 61 non-affiliated candidates — a group that was narrowed down from a total of 9,300 people who applied for the commission.

The commissioners will redraw Michigan's U.S. House, state Senate and state House boundaries ahead of the 2022 election after state voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment that shifted redistricting duties from the political party in power to an independent commission.

