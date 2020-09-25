Biden endorses Peters in Michigan's U.S. Senate race

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden officially endorsed U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, in his competitive re-election race on Friday.

Peters is one of two Democratic senators running this fall to keep seats in states that President Donald Trump won four years ago. He's being challenged by Republican John James, a Farmington Hills businessman who has Trump's backing and outperformed expectations in a 2018 race against Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

In a statement, former Vice President Joe Biden said he worked with Peters to rescue the auto industry during the Great Recession.

"He will strengthen American manufacturing and protect access to affordable, quality health care," Biden said. "As our country continues to face tough challenges, Michigan families can count on Gary to find bipartisan solutions and always put them first."

Peters led James 44%-41%, according to a poll released earlier this month by The Detroit News and WDIV. Just over 14% remained undecided in the Sept. 1-3 survey of 600 likely Michigan voters by the Glengariff Group. The margin of error was 4 percentage points.

James appeared at a rally with Trump in Freeland on Sept. 10. The president said James has "his total and complete endorsement."

