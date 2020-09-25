Google, Youtube to block political ads after election polls close

Mark Bergen

Bloomberg

Google will halt election advertising after the polls officially close for the U.S. presidential election, the company said on Friday.

The largest internet company said advertisers will not be able to run ads referencing candidates, the election or its outcome, according to an email viewed by Bloomberg News. The policy, which is designed to block all ads related to the election, also applies to YouTube, the biggest online video service.

Google also said advertisers should expect to wait at least two days for political ads to be approved in the lead up to the election. Axios reported the new policy earlier.

“Given the likelihood of delayed election results this year, when polls close on November 3, we will pause ads referencing the 2020 election, the candidates or its outcome,” a Google spokeswoman said in a statement. “This is a temporary measure, and we’ll notify advertisers when this policy is lifted.”

Tech platforms are rushing to rewrite policies to ensure that campaign ads or posts do not mislead voters. Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign bid successfully to run ads on YouTube’s homepage leading up the election, Bloomberg News reported.