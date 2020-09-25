Latest Trump bid to shield taxes in NY meets skeptical judges

Bob Van Voris

Bloomberg

Lawyers for Donald Trump tried to convince a federal appeals court to block a grand jury subpoena in the president’s latest attempt to keep New York prosecutors from getting his tax filings and other financial documents, but the judges appeared skeptical.

The case is before the Manhattan-based appeals court for a second time, after the U.S. Supreme Court in July rejected Trump’s argument that, as president, he has sweeping immunity from state criminal investigations. A lawyer for Trump previously argued before the appeals court that the president wouldn’t be subject to prosecution while in office if he were to make good on his famous boast that he could shoot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue without losing supporters.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said Trump could assert some other defenses to the subpoena of his accountants at Mazars USA. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero subsequently rejected Trump’s arguments that the subpoena was overly broad, issued in bad faith and designed to harass him, leading to a fresh appeal.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is seeking eight years of the president’s taxes and other financial records as part of a grand jury investigation looking into matters including payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.