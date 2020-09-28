Attorney General Nessel opens criminal probe into Unlock Michigan petition signatures

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday she is launching a criminal investigation into Unlock Michigan's petition initiative effort to trim Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers after receiving complaints.

The probe by the Democratic attorney general follows allegations by an opposition group to Unlock Michigan that one hired petition signature trainer advised volunteers may have engaged in criminal activity in collecting petition signatures to repeal a 1945 state law.

Citing "substantial irregularities" and "possible illegalities" associated with the Unlock Michigan campaign, John Pirich asked Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to formally investigate the group's "petition gathering activities."

The Attorney General’s office has received complaints from residents who say they were deceived by petition circulators who were told the petitions support gay rights, medical marijuana initiatives or small businesses.

Nessel's office also received separate letters from the League of Women Voters and Lansing area election law attorney John Pirich calling for an investigation into Unlock Michigan’s signature-collecting efforts.

“Our democracy is firmly rooted in the principles of an informed electorate which makes decisions at the polls based on reason and beliefs over lies and deception,” Nessel said in a statement. “Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature. But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”

The Republican-led Legislature has sought the repeal of the 1945 emergency power law as being unconstitutional under separation of powers in a Michigan Supreme Court case that the court is reviewing.

Unlock Michigan is preparing to turn in more than 500,000 signatures on Friday to the Secretary of State's office.

