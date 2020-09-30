Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans Friday visit to Grand Rapids

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be back in Michigan on Friday for a campaign stop in Grand Rapids.

Biden's campaign announced the visit on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the first presidential debate and 34 days before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden will discuss "building back the economy better for working families" in Grand Rapids, according to the announcement. But the campaign provided no other details of the stop. Biden has been holding small events, not open to the public, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

His Grand Rapids visit will be his second to Michigan in less than a month. He made appearances in Warren and Detroit on Sept. 9.

Grand Rapids is Michigan's second largest city. It's located in Kent County, which is viewed as a key battleground in the election. Kent County went for President Donald Trump in 2016 but supported Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The former vice president's wife, Jill Biden, visited Grand Rapids on Sept. 15.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, his smallest margin of victory nationally.

