Republicans target lost seats in Wayne County state House races

As Democrats seek control of the Michigan House, Republicans are countering by trying to win back two suburban Wayne County seats they lost in 2018.

Republicans have a 58-52 majority in the House, but the Democrats would only need to win a net of four GOP seats on Nov. 3 to take control. While the Democrats are trying to play offense in neighboring Oakland County, the Republicans are focusing on western Wayne County.

In the 20th District, Republican political newcomer John Lacny, a Marine veteran and retired supply chain manager, is taking on first term State Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth, in a district that includes Northville, Plymouth and Northville townships as well as a portion of Canton Township.

In the 19th District, Livonia school teacher and Republican Martha Ptashnik is challenging State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia.

Koleszar and Pohutsky each narrowly won in 2018 when Democrats swept the statewide elected offices. Koleszar beat Republican State Rep. Jeff Noble of Plymouth 51%-49% while Pohutsky beat Republican Brian Meakin 50.2%-49.8% or by 224 votes after State Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia, unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat.

In 2016, when President Donald Trump won Michigan, Cox won by nearly 13 percentage points while Noble prevailed 54%-46%.

20th District race

Koleszar, 39, previously a teacher at Airport Community Schools, ran two years ago because he was "fed up" with what was going on in public education and decided he wanted to fight for it. He noticed a growing teacher shortage, a fixation on standardized testing and a reduction in teacher pay and benefits.

"In the past couple years, I've really made it a point to put forth an agenda that is reflective not just of my values, but of the districts' values as well," he said.

Koleszar and other lawmakers introduced legislation that would give students access to a school library and librarian to combat literacy issues in the state.

In August, he voted against the Republican-sponsored "Return-to-Learn" bill outlining a plan for schools to reopen during the pandemic. Koleszar tweeted that the bill "creates new challenges for school districts in an already historically challenging time."

If he's reelected, Koleszar said he would continue to focus on education, but wants to tackle issues facing the environment, local businesses and the health care industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive backlog in the unemployment system, causing some residents to wait for months to get assistance checks and other issues addressed.

"We do need to reform it once we get through this," Koleszar said.

Lacny, 59, says his business background can help to rebuild Michigan's economy by bringing back supply chain jobs that have been outsourced overseas. He worked for Raytheon Co., a defense industry supplier, as a global supply chain director through 2016. He worked as a consultant in 2017 before he retired.

"I have a very keen aspect of how import/export regulations work and building and bringing supply chains to and from North America," Lacny said.

Lacny wants to get people back to work and doesn't support having another $600 federal pandemic unemployment insurance added to unemployment checks. Some business owners, large and small, said the extra assistance that ended in July prompted employees to refuse to come back to work because they were making more money unemployed.

Although he sees why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had to shut down the state when the virus first started, he wanted the Legislature to approve of her continued exercise of emergency powers. Lacny signed the Unlock Michigan petition initiative that would limit Whitmer's power.

"I don't understand," Lacny said. "I think she's letting the Legislature off. Make them own part of this."

He wants to develop legislation to protect seniors, who were especially vulnerable as the coronaviarus raged through the state..

19th District race

Pohutsky, 32, says on her campaign site that health care should be a right, she wants to dismantle existing laws that are based in systemic racism and believes a woman's medical decisions are personal.

The Democrat won in 2018 after a lot of door knocking, saying she ran because she didn't think the representation in her district reflected her or the community.

Before becoming a legislator, Pohutsky worked in food safety, toxicology and health care.

She's proud of her introduced environmental legislation, including a bill that would repeal Michigan's “no stricter than federal” law that stops state agencies from adopting without explanation any rules stricter than federal rules. The state House hasn't voted on the bill.

Pohutsky also noted the bill she introduced to close a loophole in state law that allows "marital rape when the perpetrator’s legal spouse is mentally incapacitated," according to her website.

"Unfortunately because of political reasons that bill never got a hearing," she said.

If reelected, she would also like to push for worker protections during the pandemic. In the spring, she introduced legislation with other lawmakers that would extend workers compensation protection to essential employees who contract COVID-19 while at work.

Republican opponent Ptashnik, 53, teaches math for the Livonia Public Schools, where she's worked for 14 years. She wants to work on education issues, such as seeing schools prepare students for career paths beyond those that require a college education.

"Our vocational education system has really declined in the last decade," she said. "We can't just be college prep all the time. We need to equip our high schools, our community colleges, our tech centers with skilled trades programs. ... They are in-demand careers right now."

Ptashnik also wants to see supply chain jobs brought back to Michigan, the hub of the automotive industry.

"As we rebuild our economy we have to make it a priority to provide opportunities that are going to keep our kids in Michigan," she said.

Before COVID-19, Ptashnik's No. 1 issue was the roads, but she said she remains frustrated they haven't been fixed. She also wants to see seniors protected better after nearly a third of Michigan's COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents and employees.

If elected, she plans to be committed to public safety. Ptashnik is endorsed by the Police Officers Association of Michigan.

"We have to make public safety a top priority and I'm going to support our law enforcement," she said, noting that the police should have the proper accountability and training, but should also be allowed due process.

