Biden tests negative, expected in Grand Rapids for Friday campaign stop

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign stop in Grand Rapids on Friday, following news that he tested negative for the coronavirus.

Biden's campaign released a statement shortly after noon Friday from his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, saying both the former vice president and his wife, Jill, had tested negative in the morning.

It had been unclear whether Biden's trip to Michigan would proceed as planned after President Donald Trump revealed early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Media members who travel with the former vice president were awaiting updates to Biden's Friday schedule earlier in the day, according to a pool report.

It was noted at the start of Tuesday's debate that Trump and Biden would not shake hands due to the pandemic, but they stood on stage in Cleveland about 10 feet apart on without masks for the duration of the event.

Biden is expected to discuss "building back the economy better for working families" in Grand Rapids, according to the campaign's announcement.

Unlike Trump, who has held large rallies without social distancing, Biden has been organizing small events that are not open to the public, out of respect for health guidelines related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But Biden's campaign announced Thursday it would begin door-to-door canvassing in swing states, including Michigan.

Trump for months has downplayed the seriousness of the virus while he has campaigned for re-election. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday the president is experiencing "mild" symptoms, and that other senior White House officials had tested negative for COVID-19.

Biden's Grand Rapids visit would be his second to Michigan in less than a month. He made campaign stops in Warren and Detroit on Sept. 9.

Grand Rapids is Michigan's second-largest city. It's in Kent County, which is viewed as a key battleground in the election.

Kent County went for Trump in 2016 but supported Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

