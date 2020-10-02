Corrupt former state Sen. Bert Johnson denied second break

Detroit — A federal judge Friday refused to give convicted state Sen. Bert Johnson a break on performing community service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman refused to waive 227 hours of community service that the Highland Park Democrat was ordered to complete as part of his conviction for stealing more than $23,000 from taxpayers. Johnson was convicted of adding a ghost employee to his Senate payroll.

The judge's denial and a court filing shed light on Johnson's life after being convicted in a political corruption scandal and leaving the capital in disgrace.

Johnson, 46, started his two years of supervised release in February 2019 and has largely complied with conditions imposed by the judge, according to the filing. He paid $26,207 restitution, works full time with political consulting firm blueLOTUS Strategies in Detroit and lives in a village in Lapeer County.

As part of his sentence, Johnson was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service each year within his former Senate district, which covers parts of Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointe area. He must complete 227 additional hours of community service by February.

"Due to the effects of COVID-19 in the area, the availability of community service hours has become extremely limited since March 2020," a probation officer wrote in the court filing.

The officer recommended waiving the remaining community service requirement.

Leitman refused.

"Mr. Johnson shall complete all of the originally ordered community service," the judge wrote. "However, he may complete the service outside of his former state Senate district, if necessary. "

The move comes two years after Johnson was sentenced to 90 days in jail, in what was considered a major break after elected officials and political heavyweights, including former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, wrote supportive letters to the judge.

Prosecutors wanted Johnson to spend up to one year in federal prison, saying he cheated taxpayers and stole money to pay off debts.

