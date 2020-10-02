GOP's McDaniel tests positive for coronavirus

Michigan's Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to news reports.

The New York Times reported Friday that McDaniel, who lives in Northville, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has mild symptoms, citing multiple sources.

The news followed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's diagnosis with the virus, which the president confirmed early Friday in a tweet. Trump for months had downplayed the seriousness of the virus while he has campaigned for re-election.

McDaniel,the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, was last with the president a week ago Friday and has since been in Michigan, according to the Times.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told CBS News that McDaniel was tested after a member of her family was confirmed positive for the virus.

McDaniel did a live interview remotely with Fox News on Thursday to talk about the presidential campaign but did not mention her health.

Earlier last week, McDaniel appeared at a bus tour stop in Lansing with Trump supporters.

In an interview after that appearance, four days after the news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, she told The Detroit News that the Supreme Court needs a full lineup of nine justices as it potentially would hear legal challenges related to state voting laws related to the Nov. 3 election.

In March, McDaniel went to the hospital in Michigan on the advice of her doctor after she experienced a fever and flu-like symptoms; however, she tested negative for COVID-19, the RNC said at that time.

McDaniel on Twitter on Friday wished Trump and the first lady a "speedy recovery" but made no mention of her own health. "We are praying for you!" McDaniel wrote.

Trump tapped McDaniel to lead the RNC after his 2016 election, in which Michigan was a key battleground. The president won the state by 10,704 votes — his narrowest margin of victory in any state.

McDaniel succeeded Reince Priebus to become the second woman to ever chair the committee. Last year, she was re-elected for a second term.

McDaniel is the granddaughter of former Michigan Gov. George Romney and niece of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a Michigan native.

mburke@detroitnews.com