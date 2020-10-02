Whitmer tightens COVID restrictions in Upper Peninsula as cases surge

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reversing the reopening of Michigan's Upper Peninsula by a phase due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases, her office said Friday.

Whitmer signed an executive order moving the region back to Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan, effective at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 9, "although given the surge in cases everyone should make this transition as swiftly as possible."

The move will require people who can perform work remotely to do so, require schools to enforce mask requirements in the classrooms, and limits indoor social gatherings and stores to the restrictions in place in most of the rest of the state.

“After seeing the increase in cases in the U.P. region over the past several weeks and consulting with medical experts, I have decided to take action to protect U.P. families and move the region back a phase," Whitmer said in a statement.

"I know this is hard. I know it will be an adjustment. But we can’t let our guard down. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Everyone should implement these changes as swiftly as possible.

She urged Michiganians to wear masks, calling them the "most effective weapon" against the virus. "This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune," she said.

Statewide, six Michigan counties are at the highest risk level for COVID-19, and they are all in the Upper Peninsula, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Those counties are Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iron and Menominee. Of those, Iron County had the highest rate of infection over the past week, with an average 115 new cases a day per 100,000 people, followed by Delta County with an average 93 new cases a day per 100,000.

Region 6, which covers 17 counties in northern Michigan, has not displayed a comparable increase in coronavirus cases and will remain in Phase 5, according to Whitmer's order.

The Upper Peninsula had seen few coronavirus cases early in the pandemic,but state officials noted the region has had some of the highest case rates statewide in recent weeks.

But case count began to increase in late June, stayed elevated through mid-September and then began sharply increasing, "giving it right now the most concerning numbers in the state," according to the governor's office.

It said the most recent case rate in the U.P., when adjusted for time lag, pegs the region at 283 absolute cases per million and a 5.1% positivity rate.For comparison, the statewide case rate in Michigan is 76 absolute cases per million.

A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials. That rate was rising in the U.P. despite more testing — an indicator of significant spread of infection.

Under Whitmer's new restrictions, use of masks by students in the classroom — even for younger students — is required under Phase 4 of the state's MI Safe Start Plan.

Also, social gatherings in the U.P. will limited to 10 people or fewer for indoor residential events. Gatherings indoors outside of the home may permit more people depending on the size of the facility and subject to new formulas in the state's order.

Stores under 50,000 square feet must restrict the number of people inside (including employees) to 25% of total occupancy limits.

Larger stores must limit customers to no more than 20 people per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space, and allow two hours a week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations.

Last week, Michigan recorded its highest weekly number of cases, 5,557, since the first week of May when it recorded 6,004 infections.

The state confirmed 780 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths Friday. The state's total known cases is nearly 126,400, the death toll at 6,788, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Upper Peninsula has reported only two coronavirus deaths, according to state data.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said officials would continue to monitor the spread of infection, but she expressed concern about the coming influenza season that will overlap with cases of COVID-19.

"Get your flu vaccine, wear a mask, and maintain six feet of physical distancing. We will get through this together," Khaldun said in a statement.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

mburke@detroitnews.com