Sen. Gary Peters being tested for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, says he is being tested for COVID-19 after participating in a committee meeting that included another senator who was found to have the virus.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Peters participated in a meeting Wednesday where he was seated "near" Johnson, the Michigan senator tweeted Saturday.

Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Peters is the ranking Democratic member on the committee.

"I’m feeling great & have no symptoms but I am responsibly following protocols, including getting tested," Peters posted on Twitter.

Peters is up for re-election this year in a competitive race against businessman John James of Farmington Hills. The Nov. 3 election is one month away.

A number of GOP officials, including President Donald Trump and Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Johnson was the third Republican senator in 24 hours to announce a positive test result, according to CNN. The others were Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

